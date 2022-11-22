Black smoke rises from fatal car bomb blast outside Thai police compound

Thick plumes of black smoke rose from a car bomb explosion which killed an officer outside a police accommodation building in Thailand.

Flames could also be seen rising from the vehicle after it blew up at around 1pm local time on Tuesday, 22 November.

At least 30 others were injured after the car was driven to the area in the border province of Narathiwat, and then abandoned.

There had been no claim of responsibility for the attack as of Tuesday evening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.