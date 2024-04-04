Watch: Tourists leap into sea after ferry catches fire off Thailand coast

Tourists jump into the sea to escape after a ferry carrying more than 100 people caught fire off the coast of southern Thailand today (4 April).

The overnight ferry left the coastal province of Surat Thani on Wednesday evening and was about to arrive at Koh Tao, a popular tourist destination about a hundred kilometers off the coast in the Gulf of Thailand, when the fire began.

One of the passengers, Maitree Promjampa, said he first heard a crackling sound and then smelled smoke.

Less than five minutes later he saw flames, causing those on board to start shouting and ringing the alarm.

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries.