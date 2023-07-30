Young people in Thailand took to the streets to protest the country's recent election incident.

Footage shows people gathering at the Sanya Dharmasakti Monument in front of Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand.

You can see them starting a controlled fire and burning certain objects.

In a protest against the military, they are calling for the 250 military-controlled senators to allow the poll winner Pita Limjaroenrat to take office.

Locals say they are disenfranchised following this block, which would have seen Pita of the liberal progressive Move Forward Party leading the country forward as Prime Minister.