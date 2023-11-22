Heavy Thanksgiving traffic backs up Los Angeles freeway

Heavy traffic was backed up in Los Angeles as many people tried to make an early getaway for Thanksgiving on Tuesday evening (21 November).

Videos from SkyFOX showed freeways completely jammed at around 6pm.

Peak travel congestion in LA is expected on Wednesday afternoon when drivers could see an 88 per cent increase in their estimated travel time, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Traffic around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was also busy on Tuesday night.

The AAA projects 55.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from their home over the holiday period.