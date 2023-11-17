Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, starts trials to bring therapy dogs into critical care units (ICUs) to help patients' emotional wellbeing.

This is the first project of its sort in Spain, a collaboration between the hospital's critical care unit and the non-profit Affinity Foundation, which advocates for the health benefits of pets.

The project makes use of retrained therapy dogs that were previously abandoned.

Affinity Foundation Director Isabel Baul says ”For us, it’s important to not only take part in this innovative program, but also to publicize it because by spreading the word about programs like this one,”