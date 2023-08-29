Brazen thief on electric bike snatches a woman's phone outside London's Ritz Hotel

Footage shows the moment a brazen thief on an electric bike snatched a woman’s phone in broad daylight, metres away from The Ritz Hotel.

The dash cam video shows the mugger speeding through traffic next to London’s Green Park early on 25 August.

After mounting the pavement, he rides up to a lone woman, snatching her phone out of her hand and riding away.

The woman was left on the floor as the thief sped off on his bike through the morning traffic.