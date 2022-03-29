A puppy saved from the war in Ukraine and taken to safety in Britain was left severely injured after being stolen by two thieves in Essex.

Jolanta Marczyk, 23, a Polish administrative worker at Great Ormond Street Hospital, drove 1,200 miles from Grays to Lviv to rescue Brandy, an eight-month-old dachshund.

But just two days after returning from Ukraine, the dog was stolen from her car by a pair of thugs.

Brandy managed to escape and has been reunited with Jolanta, but was left with multiple skull fractures and a broken nose after the incident.

