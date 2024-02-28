Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor in a resurfaced video of their wedding at St George’s Chapel in May 2019.

The late Queen Elizabeth led the royal family at the wedding and was joined by the Duke of Sussex, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening (25 February). Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties are thought to have been involved.