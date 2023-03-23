Parliament blocks TikTok in latest ban on Chinese-owned app over security fears

Parliament is blocking TikTok from its devices and networks in the latest ban imposed on the Chinese-owned social media app over security concerns.

The Scottish Government also announced on Thursday (23 March) that it will follow ministers in Westminster by banning the video-sharing app from official devices.

The commissions of both the House of Commons and the Lords cited security concerns as they decided to impose the ban across the Palace of Westminster.

Banning TikTok has been described as a move “based on its political motive rather than facts” by the Chinese embassy in the UK.

