London teenager appears in court over TikTok home invasion ‘prank’ video

A teenager has been issued with a criminal behaviour order and fined hundreds of pounds after entering a home as part of a TikTok “prank” video.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, of Manor Road, Hackney, appeared at Thames Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 24 May.

O’Garro appeared in court wearing a black hoodie and a face mask.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address, and to admit to one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

