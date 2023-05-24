Independent TV
London teenager appears in court over TikTok home invasion ‘prank’ video
A teenager has been issued with a criminal behaviour order and fined hundreds of pounds after entering a home as part of a TikTok “prank” video.
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, of Manor Road, Hackney, appeared at Thames Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 24 May.
O’Garro appeared in court wearing a black hoodie and a face mask.
He spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address, and to admit to one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice.
02:09