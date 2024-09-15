Tim Walz calls Donald Trump ‘smallest man in the world’

Tim Walz called Donald Trump the “smallest man in the world” as he paid tribute to “smart women” during an election campaign event in Wisconsin.

The vice presidential nominee mentioned singer Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris while paying tribute to “smart women” at the campaign rally on Saturday (14 September).

Walz told the crowd: “A life hack is to surround yourself around smart women and listen to them and you’ll do just fine.”

Walz added: “It is really great to have these smartest women to beat the smallest man in the world, and that is Donald Trump.”