Donald Trump jokes about ‘taking on’ media while accepting Time magazine award

Donald Trump vowed he would "take on the media again" as he received Time magazine's "Person of the Year" honor in New York City on Thursday, 12 December.

The president-elect has been given the title twice, first in 2016 after winning his first term in the White House.

"We had a great first term, despite a lot of turmoil caused unnecessarily but the media's tamed down a little bit. They're liking us much better now I think," Mr Trump said in a speech before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

"If they don't we'll have to just take them on again and we don't want to do that," he continued.