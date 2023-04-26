Tinder user who posted photos dressed as police arrested for impersonating deputy

A Tinder user who posed for photos dressed as a police officer has been arrested for impersonating a deputy.

Rico TreShon Dukes, 26, was arrested by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for impersonating a BCSO deputy while carrying a loaded firearm and loaded magazines.

He was picked up while wearing a shirt with a BCSO badge on the front and two shoulder patches that are typically worn by uniformed personnel.

According to detectives, Dukes had posted several pictures on his Tinder dating profile, including one where he was wearing a duty belt with a firearm.

