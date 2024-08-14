What causes tinnitus and when you should seek help, according to doctor

As new research reveals over half of people attending festivals, concerts or nightclubs in 2024 have experienced tinnitus, a doctor has explained more about the common condition.

Tinnitus is the name for hearing noises that do not come from an outside source.

It's not usually a sign of anything serious and may get better by itself, but in some cases a patient will need to see a doctor.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (14 August), Doctor Amir Khan spoke about more of the possible symptoms.

Doctor Khan said: “It is usually a whooshing or whistling sound coming from inside your ear and is generally caused by damage to parts of the ear.”