NFL legend Tom Brady admires ‘underdog’ Birmingham City as he becomes minority owner of the team.

Speaking in a short video, Brady explained he has become a minority owner of the UK football team.

In the video, the seven-time Super Bowl winner says he has "a lot to learn" about English football but said he "likes an underdog".

"I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching," said Brady.

Birmingham City FC fans woke to the news and reacted with joy, hoping Brady's vast success in the NFL will transfer over to their club.