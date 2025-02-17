Harrowing videos capture destruction caused by Mississippi tornadoes

Videos have captured the harrowing destruction of tornadoes that touched down in different parts of Mississippi last week.

The City of Columbia is recovering after an EF-0 tornado hit on Wednesday (12 February), damaging 20 businesses and six homes. Phone footage from the scene shows residents quickly taking cover in a local office building as the twister forms, carrying debris into the sky.

Also on Wednesday, a tornado in Wayne County damaged 53 homes and six businesses and injured two people. Aerial video taken by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) showed downed trees and buildings reduced to rubble.