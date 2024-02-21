Tory cabinet compared to Millwall football club: ‘Nobody likes us and we don’t care’

The Conservative cabinet has been likened to Millwall football club, by former trade unionist leader Baroness Frances O’Grady.

Baroness O’Grady joined the BBC’s Politics Live show on Wednesday (21 February), as the panel discussed business secretary Kemi Badenoch’s allegation that the former Post Office chairman was “lying” over claims he was told to "go slow" on compensation for postmasters.

Baroness O’Grady: “The Tory cabinet is rapidly turning into Millwall. Nobody likes us and we don’t care.

“It seems to be picking fights all over the place and actually what we should be focussed on is getting that compensation and justice for the postmasters as fast as possible.”