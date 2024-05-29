Bim Afolami defended Conservative Party smears of Angela Rayner after it was announced the police would be taking no further action over the house row.

The deputy Labour leader had faced claims she may have broken electoral law and dodged council tax because of the way she and her then-husband used separate homes.

Greater Manchester Police and Stockport Council both confirmed on Tuesday (28 May) they would take no further action against the Ashton-under-Lyne MP.

Economic secretary Mr Afolami was asked if he would like to apologise to Ms Rayner when he appeared on Sky News, telling presenter Sophie Ridge: “No, I’ve got nothing else to add.”