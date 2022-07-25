Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head-to-head in the latest Tory leadership debate, clashing on how to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson, and each other's clothing.

Highlights included Truss labelling the former chancellor's words of warning regarding money borrowing as "project fear," after Sunak accused the foreign secretary of burdening future generations with debt.

Ms Truss claimed she was "teenage eco warrior", while Sunak said he "wasn't born this way" in response to Nadine Dorries' mocking of his expensive clothes, adding that his family emigrated to the UK 60 years ago.

