Ranking the Tory prime ministers from best to worst

With the general election just days away, we delve into the premierships of the last five Conservative prime ministers, and rank them from best to worst.

From David Cameron’s Brexit miscalculation to Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, join The Independent’s Chief Political Commentator John Rentoul and Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin as they discuss the last 14 years of Tory rule.

Who navigated the complexities of governance most effectively? Who left a lasting positive legacy? Find out who (if any) comes out on top.