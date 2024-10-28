Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch refused to say whether or not she wants to be prime minister.

The Conservative MP, who faces Robert Jenrick in the final battle to become Tory leader, was repeatedly pressed on whether she would like to be prime minister, but refused to give a straight “yes or no” answer, when she appeared on Sophie Ridge’s Sky Politics show on Monday evening (28 October).

Ms Badenoch said her interest at the moment was leading the Conservative Party in opposition.

She added: “I am very well aware of how life could change for the worse.”