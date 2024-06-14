Tory minister rules out doing deal with Reform despite poll gap closing

A Conservative minister ruled out doing a deal with the Reform Party despite falling behind them in a poll for the first time.

Bim Afolami, the economic secretary to the Treasury, was quizzed by Sky News presenter Anna Jones on if the Conservative Party would consider a deal with Reform.

A YouGov survey has Nigel Farage’s party on 19 per cent, ahead of the Conservatives on 18 per cent.

"I am not worried about it, it is one poll," Mr Afolami said in response.

"In that one poll, it shows that if you do not vote Conservative if you are a Conservative-minded person, a vote for Reform is a vote for Keir Starmer."