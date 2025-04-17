MAFS first trans star warns UK Supreme Court ruling could amplify abuse

Married at First Sight’s first trans star has warned the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on a definition of a woman could amplify abuse.

Five judges from the UK Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex on Wednesday (16 April), in a decision that could have wide-ranging ramifications for trans women’s rights to use services and spaces reserved for women.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, television presenter and MAFS star Ella Morgan said: “I now feel like my rights have been taken away.”