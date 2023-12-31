Hundreds of trains have been cancelled on Sunday, 31 December, leaving New Year’s Eve plans across the UK ruined.

The Eurostar resumed operations at St Pancras on Sunday morning after leaving 30,000 passengers stranded the day before as a flooded tunnel disrupted travel, but passengers are still expected to face delays, and no extra services will be put on.

Northern Trains issued a Do Not Travel notice on several services, including from Manchester Victoria and Manchester Piccadilly to Chester.

LNER has also cancelled more than 20 trains on New Year’s Eve and most Thameslink trains are being cancelled due to staff shortage. Overnight services will not run at all.

The Met Office has warned of severe winds and heavy showers wreaking havoc with travel on the last day of the year.