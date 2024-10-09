Watch the moment the iconic Tropicana implodes as the Las Vegas hotel and casino is reduced to rubble.

The Tropicana's hotel towers tumbled in the early hours of Wednesday (9 October), with a celebration that included a fireworks and drone show.

The implosion will clear land for a $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics, part of the city’s latest rebrand into a sports hub.

The Tropicana, the third-oldest casino on the Strip, closed in April after welcoming guests for 67 years.

Once known as the “Tiffany of the Strip” for its opulence, it was a frequent haunt of the legendary Rat Pack.