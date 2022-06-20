Truck carrying 386 dogs stopped on way to banned China ‘dog meat festival’

Hundreds of dogs were rescued from a truck in Shaanxi, China, that was transporting them to a "dog meat festival," activists have said.

Footage distributed by the animal protection group China Animal Protection Power shows a large number of dogs in cages being transported in a red truck.

The Humane Society International said that the truck was intercepted and that the driver failed to prove that he had acquired and was transporting the dogs legally.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.