Trump takes selfies with law enforcement while serving meals in Texas

Former president Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott served meals to law enforcement officials in Edinburg, Texas, on Sunday, 19 November.

Footage shows Mr Trump taking selfies with troops and offering cutlery and napkins to servicemembers.

The former GOP president is visiting the US-Mexican border to discuss his border control policy as he campaigns for the Republican nomination.

Mr Abbott is expected to endorse Mr Trump’s bid for the White House on Sunday during the visit to the southern border.