Trump says accusations over Arlington National Cemetery are ‘so disgusting’

Donald Trump has suggested accusations levelled at him over using Arlington National Cemetery for campaign purposes were “so disgusting”.

The former president on Monday participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery honouring the 13 servicemembers killed during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

According to reports, when a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staffers from filming and photographing in an area where servicemembers are buried, the staff “verbally abused and pushed the official aside.”

Responding to backlash he has faced in days since, Mr Trump said claims he used the cemetery for campaign purposes were “so disgusting”.

He made the comments as he addressed the ultra-conservative parental rights group, Moms for Liberty.