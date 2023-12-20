Donald Trump falsely claims Colorado court ruling is ‘election interference’

Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he can't appear on the presidential ballot is “election interference“

In true Trump fashion, the current 2024 Republican frontrunner took to Truth Social, calling the decision a “sad day for America.”

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that he was constitutionally ineligible to hold office due to his role in the 6 January uprising at the US Capitol.

The 14th Amendment bars those who took a constitutional oath and then ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding public office.

Mr Trump has since vowed to challenge the ruling.