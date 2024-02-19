Nancy Pelosi urges ‘grotesque’ Donald Trump to have intervention

Nancy Pelosi believes Donald Trump needs an “intervention” - and has described the former US president as “grotesque”.

The veteran Democrat added that there is “no use” in talking to Mr Trump “because he is just in a world of his own”.

“Have an intervention into your mental health, your political viability,” Ms Pelosi said of her political rival.

“He is really grotesque, and it is really a shame... He has ventured into the global scene by his chumminess with [Vladimir] Putin.”