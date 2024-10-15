Annoyed Trump lashes out at Bloomberg editor when confronted over US economy

Donald Trump lashed out at Bloomberg editor John Micklethwait when confronted over the state of the US economy.

Trump took part in a rambling live interview with Bloomberg at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday (15 October).

The former US president appeared to get rather irate when editor-in-chief John Micklethwait challenged him on his economic plans.

Mr Micklethwait accused Trump of running up “enormous debts” and making false promises, as he quoted a story in The Wall Street Journal.

Trump responded: “What does The Wall Street Journal know? They’ve been wrong about everything.

“So have you, by the way, you’ve been wrong.

“You’ve been wrong all your life on this stuff.”