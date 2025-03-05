Democrat’s ‘This Is Not Normal’ sign snatched, nearly hitting Trump

President Donald Trump arrived to address a joint session of Congress as Democrat Melanie Stansbury holds a sign reading, "This is not normal," at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, 4 March.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), who was standing along the other side of the aisle and had greeted the President as he walked by – reached across the aisle and ripped it away from her, tossing the piece of paper.

The paper almost landed on the Commander in Chief as he continued his way into the chamber.