Trump blames Covid for ruining his ‘very close relationship’ with China

President Donald Trump said he got along with China “very well” until the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Trump made the remarks during a news conference today (13 February) with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi.

A journalist asked the president how discussions between India and the United States would affect relations with China.

“Well, I think are going to have a very good relationship with China,” Trump said. “I got along with President Xi very well until Covid, that was a bridge too far.”