‘She’s somebody with a man’s body’: Trump rants about trans athletes in speech

Donald Trump grunted and groaned as he went on a rant about transgender athletes during his address at the America First Policy Institute summit in Washington.

Referring to participants in women's weight lifting competitions, the former president told the story of a woman who struggled to lift 218lbs, only to be beaten when "this guy comes along, who's named Alice," and lifts the weight with ease.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said "she's somebody with a man's body," adding "you know the guy, he was named female athlete of the year."

