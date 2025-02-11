First flights carrying 190 migrants deported from US land in Venezuela

The first flights carrying 190 migrants from the US have landed in Venezuela..

The flights landed at Venezuela’s La Guaira airport on Monday (10 February) following the deal between Donald Trump’s administration and Venezuelan president Nicolas Madura.

The White House confirmed the beginning of repatriation flights, noting that US special envoy Richard Grenell was overseeing the process, according to a post on X.

The Venezuelan government said that some people on board the planes may have links to “criminal activities” or may be associated with the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.