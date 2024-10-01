Trump claims US election debates against Harris and Walz are ‘rigged’

Donald Trump claimed US election debates against Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are “rigged”.

The Republican presidential candidate made his claim to his former 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway in an interview on Fox Nation on Monday (30 September).

Trump said: “I would love to have two or three more debates, I like it, I enjoyed it.

“But they’re so rigged and so stacked. You’ll see it tomorrow with JD, it’ll be stacked.”

Trump also launched into a personal attack on Walz ahead of Tuesday’s VP debate.

“He’s going up against a moron, a total moron,” he said.