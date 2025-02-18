Elon Musk claims friends suffer from ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

Elon Musk declared that "[Donald] Trump derangement syndrome" is real in a joint interview with the US president broadcast on Monday, 17 February.

The billionaire father-of-12 and the Republican spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity about the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Mr Musk compared reactions to Trump's name being mentioned at a friend's dinner party before the election to someone being "shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies."

His remarks came after White House court filings said Mr Musk’s role in the Trump administration is that of a senior adviser to the president, and not as an employee of DOGE.