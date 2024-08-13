Donald Trump tells Elon Musk: Illegal immigration saved my life

Donald Trump claims “illegal immigration saved his life” during an assassination attempt in July, as he sat down with Elon Musk for a tell-all interview.

The presidential candidate famously turned his head just at the right moment in July, when Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him, and narrowly missed his head - instead clipping his ear.

However, the 78-year-old says it was a slide on illegal immigration that prompted him to do so.

“The doctors later told me that the ear is a place, that is a very bloody place, if you’re going to get hit,” Trump said.

“But in this case, it was probably the best alternative you could even think about.”