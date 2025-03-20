This is the bizarre moment Donald Trump and a group of children held up executive orders dismantling the Department of Education.

The US president was surrounded by over a dozen students today (20 March) as he signed the order, which will aim to “eliminate” the DOE “once and for all.”

“Should we do this?,” Trump could be heard asking the students before he sat down. As the president took out his pen, the children all began signing their own copy of the document. When Trump finished signing, the students mirrored him and held the order up in the air.