Trump crowns himself the ‘fertilization president’ at Women’s History Month event

Donald Trump crowned himself the “fertilization president” as he gave a speech at a Women’s History Month event.

The US president participated in a special event to celebrate the achievements of women, held at the White House on Wednesday (26 March).

Addressing the audience, Trump said: “We’re going to have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too, between the fertizilation and all the other things we are talking about, its going to be great.”

Responding to laughter from the crowd, a smiling Trump said: “I am still very proud of it, I will be known as the fertilizaion president, that’s ok, that’s not bad.”