California governor Gavin Newsom has launched a new international campaign with Visit California to encourage a "strong tourism partnership" between the state and Canada.

Mr Newsom's team said the campaign was launched in response to "recent declines in tourism created by Donald Trump’s policies."

The US president has repeatedly threatened to make Canada the "51st state."

A statement on Mr Newsom's website added that the campaign will remind Canadians "that California is a grateful partner and remains one of the best — and most welcoming — destinations in the United States, and the world."