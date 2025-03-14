Donald Trump hints at sending US soldiers to take over Greenland

Donald Trump has hinted at sending US soldiers to take over Greenland, stating America needs the island “for national security”.

He noted that the US already has a military presence in Greenland but said, “Maybe you’ll see more and more soldiers going there”, during an Oval Office meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday (14 March).

Trump said: I think that’s why Nato might be have to get involved in a way, because we really need Greenland for national security. It’s very important. You know, we have a couple of bases on Greenland already, and we have quite a few soldiers that maybe you’ll see more and more soldiers go there.”