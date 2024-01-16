Trump talks up WWE icon Kane on his campaign trail: ‘Look at the size of this guy’

Donald Trump discussed WWE legend Kane during his campaign trail in Iowa.

The former president, who is hoping to secure the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, joked that he “wasn’t going to mess around with” the professional wrestler.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has been the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018.

He was present at the event held ahead of the Iowa caucuses, having previously backed Mr Trump.

“Look at the size of this guy, he’s all man,” Mr Trump said of Kane, before praising him for “doing a fantastic job as mayor”.