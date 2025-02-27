Trump mistakenly suggests Ireland is part of UK during Starmer meeting

Donald Trump appeared to incorrectly state that Ireland is part of the United Kingdom as he boasted of his investments overseas during a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, 27 February.

In the Oval Office, the US president referred to the UK when he spoke of his Trump Turnberry hotel and resort in South Ayrshire, Scotland, his golf course in Aberdeen, and "a great place called Doonbeg in Ireland."

Mr Trump owns a golf course in Doonbeg, a village in County Clare in the Republic of Ireland, which is not part of the UK.

"I have a great warm spot for your country," Mr Trump told the UK prime minister.