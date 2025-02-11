Donald Trump’s blunt response when asked if JD Vance will be his successor

Donald Trump issued a blunt response when asked if his vice president JD Vance will succeed him.

Trump was asked if he sees Vance as his 2018 Republican successor during an interview with Fox News on Monday (10 February).

Trump replied: “No, but he is very capable.”

He added: “So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”

Joe Biden, Al Gore, George H.W. Bush and Walter F. Mondale all won their party’s presidential primary races after serving as vice president, with Biden and Bush both securing the presidency afterward.