Former president Donald Trump on Saturday accused Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of using multiple illegal drugs.

Mr Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania political rally in support of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz when he said: “Fetterman supports taxpayer funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and ultra lethal fentanyl,”

“And by the way, he takes them himself”, he added.

There is no evidence that Mr Fetterman, has ever used any of the substances Mr Trump mentioned.

