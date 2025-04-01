Fox News reporter makes fun of Kid Rock’s Oval Office outfit

A Fox News reporter made fun of Kid Rock's flamboyant outfit he wore as he joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office for an executive order signing on Monday, 31 March.

The musician stood next to the president at the Resolute desk dressed in American flag-themed clothing.

As the session ended, the Republican asked if Joe Biden conducted news conferences similarly - before Peter Doocy made a joke at Kid Rock's expense.

"He's never stood next to someone who looks like they were about to get shot out of a cannon," the reporter remarked.