Donald Trump shares reason Michelle Obama was ‘nasty’ to him in new attack

Donald Trump shared the reason he believes former First Lady Michelle Obama was “nasty” to him in a new attack.

Speaking at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (29 October), Trump once again referenced Mrs Obama’s comments made at a rally in Michigan at the weekend.

The former US President said: “She was very nasty to me the other day. That was not nice. She said nasty things.

“I was always very respectful of her, it shows you how nervous they are about things

“She was nasty and said some bad things she shouldn’t have said. They were wrong too. We are going to turn our country around.”