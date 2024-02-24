Newsmax host reads live disclaimer fact-checking Trump after 2020 election claims

A Newsmax host read a live disclaimer fact-checking Donald Trump after his rally in South Carolina on Friday 23 February.

“The [former] president mentioned in his speech the 2020 elections. Newsmax as a network believes the results were legal and final,” Carl Higbie said, after Mr Trump had finished speaking in Rock Hill.

Fox News also had to cut coverage of the rally to issue multiple fact-checks to his speech.

Anchor Neil Cavuto prefaced the list of corrections - for topics including the stock market, gas prices, and the 2020 election - by saying: “Even though he’s entitled to his opinion, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts.”