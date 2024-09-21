Independent TV
01:13
Donald Trump posts dramatic campaign video featuring new ‘number one’ song
Donald Trump has posted a dramatic new campaign video featuring his “number one” song.
The Republican presidential nominee is seen walking in black and white, as “Fighter” by Jon Kahn plays over the top.
According to Forbes, the song is inspired by the assassination attempt on Mr Trump and has reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart.
“This is now the Number One song, across all charts, about me. Such an unexpected honour,” Mr Trump wrote, sharing the video.
Despite topping the iTunes chart, his claim that the song is number one “across all charts” is not true.
“Fighter” did not appear on Apple Music’s Top 100 chart or Spotify’s Top 50 chart on Friday 20 September, which rank songs based on their number of streams.
